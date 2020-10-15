Markets

De La Rue H1 Revenue, Adj. Opt. Profit In Line With Board's View

(RTTNews) - De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) reported that trading for the financial year 2020/21 to date has been positive, with revenue and adjusted operating profit for the first half in line with the Board's expectations.

Further, the company noted that net debt at the half year was lower than expected due mainly to the phasing of capital expenditure and positive working capital movements.

For the full year, the company expects net debt to be in line with the Board's expectations.

