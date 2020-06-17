De la Rue floats 100 mln share issue, says to close Gateshead printing ops

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI

De La Rue said on Wednesday it was planning to raise around 100 million pounds ($125.74 million) in new equity and would cut jobs at its Gateshead site after the loss of its contract for printing UK passports post Brexit.

The company, which plans to close its banknote and UK passport printing operations at the Gateshead site, reported a 61% drop in adjusted operating profit to 23.7 million pounds for the year ended March 30.

Revenue fell 17% to 426.7 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7953 pounds)

