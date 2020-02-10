De La Rue appoints Rob Harding as interim chief financial officer

Feb 10 (Reuters) - De La Rue DLAR.L said on Monday that Rob Harding has been appointed as interim chief financial officer, effective March 9.

De La Rue, which prints around seven billion banknotes and 15 million passports a year, said that Harding is not being appointed as a director of the company.

Helen Willis stepped down as CFO last month marking the second big management change in the company, which in October appointed turnaround specialist Clive Vacher as chief executive officer.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

