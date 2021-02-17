De Havilland pauses new Dash 8-400 turboprop production due to COVID-19

MONTREAL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd said on Wednesday it will pause new Dash 8-400 turboprop production beyond existing confirmed orders at the company's Downsview site, as the coronavirus weighs on aircraft sales.

The production pause, in the Canadian province of Ontario, will affect about 500 employees, privately held De Havilland said in a statement. The company delivered 11 Dash 8 aircraft to customers in 2020.

"De Havilland Canada’s objective is to resume new aircraft delivery at the earliest possible time, subject to

market demand," the company said.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.