De Guevara Is Bitcoin Country’s Interim President As Bukele Steps Down To Run

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador has been granted a special license allowing him to temporarily step down from his presidential role to pursue a second term in the country's upcoming elections on February 4, 2024. This move aligns with a 2021 Supreme Court ruling and the constitutional interpretation, specifying that Bukele can only seek a second term if he vacates the presidency six months prior to the start of the subsequent presidential term, commencing on June 1, 2024.

Of notable concern to many Salvadorans was Bukele's security, particularly given his firm approach to combating criminal gangs, making him a potential target for these illicit groups. Addressing these concerns, the legislative assembly has approved his presidential security detail.

In the interim, Claudia Juana Rodríguez de Guevara was appointed the presidential designate. She will serve as the caretaker of the presidency until June 1, 2024. Rodríguez de Guevara has a longstanding professional relationship with Bukele, having held various roles alongside him throughout his career. Her most recent positions include serving as the private secretary of the presidency and as the president of the board of directors of the Municipal Works Directorate.

Despite her extensive background working with Bukele, Rodríguez de Guevara maintains a subtle public profile with minimal presence on social media platforms. As a caretaker, major policy changes during her tenure are unlikely. Her stance on significant issues, such as the country's policy regarding Bitcoin, remains undisclosed due to the temporary nature of her role. However, given her alignment with Bukele's past approaches, it's anticipated that she'll maintain continuity with the current administration's direction.