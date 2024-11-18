De Grey Mining Updates on Hemi Gold Project

De Grey Mining Ltd (AU:DEG) has released an update.

De Grey Mining Ltd recently provided updates on their Hemi Gold Project, highlighting the project’s production targets which are mostly backed by Probable Ore Reserves. While the company remains optimistic about future outcomes, investors are cautioned about the speculative nature of exploration and the inherent risks involved. This announcement continues to underpin De Grey’s strategic focus on gold mining with significant potential returns.

