De Grey Mining Secures Shareholder Confidence at AGM

De Grey Mining Ltd (AU:DEG) has released an update.

De Grey Mining Ltd has successfully secured shareholder approval for all resolutions presented at its annual general meeting, indicating strong investor confidence. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the approval of performance rights and share plans. This outcome highlights the company’s solid governance and strategic direction, making it an attractive consideration for investors.

