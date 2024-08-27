De Grey Mining Gets AU$150 Million Loan for Hemi Gold Project from Australia's NAIF

Gold explorer and developer De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG,OTC Pink:DGMLF) announced the receipt of AU$150 million in debt funding from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) on Monday (August 26).

The loan is intended for the development of the company’s 100 percent owned Hemi gold project in the Pilbara region, which De Grey says has the potential to be a large-scale, low-strip-ratio and low-cost open-pit operation.

The funds will form part of a lending syndicate that is expected to provide a AU$1 billion senior debt facility and a AU$130 million cost overrun facility. Along with De Grey's existing cash balance, this money is anticipated to be enough to finance Hemi's development. The company said it has received credit-approved terms from local and international commercial banks that can support the targeted funding levels for the debt facilities.

"We appreciate the strong support for the development of Hemi shown by NAIF and would like to acknowledge the important role played by the Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Hon. Madeleine King MP and the Special Envoy for Northern Australia, Luke Gosling OAM,” commented Glenn Jardine, managing director of De Grey.



“This project will boost economic and social outcomes for people living and working in the Pilbara,” King said in a separate release, citing more than 1,700 jobs during construction and operation as benefits to the local community.

“This funding is part of more than AU$4.5 billion committed by the Australian Government through NAIF to spur development across a range of industries in the north,” added Gosling.

Included in the terms agreed on by De Grey and NAIF is the commitment to continue engaging with the Kariyarra People, the native title holders of the land on which Hemi is located, and to drive positive outcomes for traditional owners.

Hemi is located on Kariyarra lands and has a resource estimate of 10.5 million ounces of gold. Hemi remains open in multiple directions, and De Grey believes there is potential to further extend mineralisation.

“(The project) will also support the preservation of Aboriginal cultural heritage and land management through the establishment of a ranger program within Kariyarra country around the Hemi area," said Jardine.

De Grey is aiming to finalise all documentation for the debt facilities by December of this year. A final investment decision will follow depending on when the company receives final environmental approvals.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.