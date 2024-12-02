De Grey Mining downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital downgraded De Grey Mining (DGMLF) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of A$2, up from A$1.80. The firm considers a deal for De Grey as likely and the current Northern Star deal as placing a “floor valuation on the stock.”

