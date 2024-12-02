De Grey Mining downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital downgraded De Grey Mining (DGMLF) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of A$2, up from A$1.80. The firm considers a deal for De Grey as likely and the current Northern Star deal as placing a “floor valuation on the stock.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on DGMLF:
- Northern Star to Acquire De Grey Mining
- Northern Star to Acquire De Grey, Boosting Gold Portfolio
- De Grey Mining Boosts Director’s Incentive Package
- De Grey Mining: Director Increases Stake with New Performance Rights
- De Grey Mining Issues New Employee Performance Rights
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.