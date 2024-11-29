News & Insights

De Grey Mining: Director Increases Stake with New Performance Rights

November 29, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

De Grey Mining Ltd (AU:DEG) has released an update.

De Grey Mining Ltd has announced a change in Director Glenn Jardine’s interest in securities, with the acquisition of 490,700 performance rights as part of his long-term incentive package. This acquisition, valued at approximately $525,000, boosts Jardine’s total performance rights to 1,505,416. Investors may find this development significant as it reflects Jardine’s increased stake and alignment with the company’s future performance.

