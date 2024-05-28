News & Insights

De Grey Mining Concludes Major Equity Raise

May 28, 2024 — 06:48 pm EDT

De Grey Mining Ltd (AU:DEG) has released an update.

De Grey Mining Ltd has successfully completed the retail component of its equity raising efforts, securing approximately A$85.6 million, as part of a larger strategy to raise around A$600 million. The funds were raised through a non-renounceable entitlement offer of new shares, priced at A$1.10 each. The new shares are slated to begin trading early June, following the allotment.

