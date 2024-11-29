De Grey Mining Boosts Director’s Incentive Package

De Grey Mining Ltd (AU:DEG) has released an update.

De Grey Mining Ltd has announced a change in the interests of its Managing Director, Glenn Jardine, as he receives an additional 490,700 performance rights as part of his long-term incentive package. This brings his total holdings to 1,505,416 performance rights, reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance. The rights issuance was approved by shareholders at the recent Annual General Meeting.

