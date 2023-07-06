DE GREY MINING (ASX:DEG) Price Target Decreased by 7.07% to 1.94

The average one-year price target for DE GREY MINING (ASX:DEG) has been revised to 1.94 / share. This is an decrease of 7.07% from the prior estimate of 2.09 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.36 to a high of 2.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.79% from the latest reported closing price of 1.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in DE GREY MINING. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEG is 0.38%, an increase of 12.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.04% to 232,290K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 61,881K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,497K shares, representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEG by 12.38% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 59,937K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,983K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 10,772K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,743K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,797K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEG by 8.42% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.