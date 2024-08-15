DE Earnings: Deere Surges Despite Mixed Q3

Deere & Company (DE), a name synonymous with farming equipment, just reported their third-quarter earnings, which offer a mix of the good, the bad, and the expected. The company posted a net income of $1.734 billion, or $6.29 per share, down from last year’s $2.978 billion, or $10.20 per share. Despite this dip, Deere still managed to beat Wall Street’s expectations and saw its stock surge 6.85%.

“John Deere’s third-quarter results showcase our disciplined execution in the face of challenging conditions in the global agricultural and construction sectors,” said John C. May, the company’s CEO, adding that despite significant headwinds, they’ve managed to stay on track with their strategy.

DE Sees Revenue and Sales Decline

Deere’s revenue and sales numbers really show how tough the environment is right now. In the third quarter, global net sales took a hit, dropping 17% to $11.387 billion. But when you factor in revenue from financial services, the total revenue for the quarter came in at $13.152 billion, which actually beat the analysts’ consensus estimate of $10.944 billion. While this is still down from $15.820 billion last year, it’s a small win in an otherwise challenging quarter.

This trend continued over the first nine months of the Fiscal year, with net sales decreasing by 11% to $35.484 billion. Overall revenue during this period came in at $40.572 billion, compared to $45.562 billion in the same stretch last year.

These declines really show how tough things are right now in the global agricultural and construction markets. Deere’s leadership pointed out that the market’s pretty weak, but they’re focusing on adjusting production to better fit what customers need and cutting costs to stay on top of things.

Deere’s EPS Surpasses Expectations Despite Revenue Drop

Even though income and revenue took a hit, Deere’s earnings per share (EPS) of $6.29 still beat analysts’ expectations, which were $5.68. They pulled this off thanks to tight cost controls and careful execution, showing that the company can hold its ground even in a tough market. The strong EPS is a bright spot in an otherwise challenging quarter.

Deere Maintains Full-Year Outlook Despite Headwinds

Looking ahead, Deere is sticking with its full-year net income forecast of about $7.0 billion. The company remains cautiously optimistic, concentrating on cutting costs and aligning its strategies to handle ongoing market challenges. John May’s closing remarks highlight this careful optimism: “Although these decisions were difficult, they are vital for our continued success and competitiveness.”

Is Deere a Buy or Sell Stock?

Analysts remain cautiously bullish about DE stock, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating based on eight Buys and nine Holds. Over the past year, DE has increased by almost 12%, and the average DE price target of $409.69 implies an upside potential of 9.5% from current levels.

See more DE analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.