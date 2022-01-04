DE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $358.10, changing hands as high as $368.55 per share. Deere & Co. shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DE's low point in its 52 week range is $267.45 per share, with $400.3399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $367.94. The DE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

