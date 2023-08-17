News & Insights

US Markets
AAL

De Beers to aid employees in evacuation amid wildfires in Canada's Northwest Territories

Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

August 17, 2023 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Anglo American AAL.L unit De Beers Group said on Thursday it was assisting some employees at its Gahcho Kué diamond mine in Canada's Northwest Territories whose families were residing in the Yellowknife region and were asked to evacuate due to wildfires.

Canadian officials ordered the evacuation of the Northwest Territories' capital of Yellowknife and several smaller communities on Wednesday as a massive wildfire threatened the town of Hay River overnight.

"The Gahcho Kué team is working with the mine's Yellowknife resident employees to support those who wish to travel to Yellowknife to assist their families in evacuating the city," De Beers said.

The mine, however, continues to operate, the world's biggest diamond miner added.

Canada is enduring its worst wildfire season with more than 1,000 active fires burning across the country, including 230 in the Northwest Territories.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.