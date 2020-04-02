De Beers Group CFO Patel to leave by end of July

Contributor
Zandi Shabalala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Diamond miner De Beers said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer Nimesh Patel will leave the company on July 26 to join Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc.

Corrects to show Anglo majority owns De Beers, not fully

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Diamond miner De Beers said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer Nimesh Patel will leave the company on July 26 to join Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc SPX.L.

The company, which is majority owned by diversified miner Anglo American AAL.L, said it would name a successor in due course.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Jan Harvey)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com; +44 77 43 366 127;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More