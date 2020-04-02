De Beers Group CFO Patel to leave by end of July

Corrects to show Anglo majority owns De Beers, not fully

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Diamond miner De Beers said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer Nimesh Patel will leave the company on July 26 to join Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc SPX.L.

The company, which is majority owned by diversified miner Anglo American AAL.L, said it would name a successor in due course.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Jan Harvey)

