De Beers extends 10-year Botswana sales deal again on COVID-19 woes

Sinchita Mitra
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Dec 17 (Reuters) - De Beers Group said on Friday it has extended by six months a 10-year agreement with Botswana for the sale of rough diamonds from their jointly owned venture, due to pandemic-induced logistical challenges.

The 2011 rough diamond sales agreement in which the venture, Debswana, sells all of its output to De Beers was set to expire in 2020, but was extended for a year in December 2020.

The Anglo American PLC AAL.Lunit, 15% owned by the government of Botswana, said the agreement will now run until the end of June, allowing both parties more time to negotiate.

