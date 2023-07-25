News & Insights

World Markets
AAL

De Beers delivers first production from $2.3 bln underground mine

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

July 25, 2023 — 06:03 am EDT

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

Company corrects project cost to $2.3 bln and forecast output to 4 mln carats from between 4.5-5.5 mln carats

July 25 (Reuters) - Global diamond giant De Beers on Tuesday reported its first production from its new $2.3 billion underground operations at Venetia mine in South Africa.

De Beers, a unit of Anglo American Plc AAL.L, stopped its 30-year open pit mining operations at Venetia in December 2022 to transition to the underground mining project it started developing ten years ago.

The highly mechanised underground operation is currently 70% complete and will produce around 4 million carats of diamonds annually, De Beers said in a statement. De Beers produced 34.6 million carats in 2022 and its 2023 output is forecast in the 30 million to 33 million carat range.

“The investment in taking the world class Venetia mine underground enhances De Beers Group's global production for the long term and is an indication of our commitment to South Africa," Moses Madondo, managing director of De Beers Group Managed Operations said.

Construction and production ramp up at Venetia will continue over the next years, extending the mine's life to at least 2045, De Beers said.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.