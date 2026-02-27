DD's MemCor MBR Chosen for Expansion of Wastewater Treatment in UK

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s DD Water Solutions has been chosen by United Utilities to supply its MemCor membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems for major wastewater treatment expansion at three facilities in North West England.

The MemCor MBR technology will be used to upgrade Eccles, Salford and Wigan. The choice was made through a competitive bidding process. With this expansion, the water treatment at these facilities will meet stricter discharge standards and deliver higher-quality treated effluent. The Wigan facility, which serves more than 437,000 people, will emerge as the largest MBR plant in the U.K.

Membrane bioreactors combine activated sludge treatment with membrane filtration, enabling superior effluent quality and improved operational efficiency. The technology will offer stable performance, operational flexibility and reduced maintenance needs, world-class treatment solutions and resilience in the U.K.’s wastewater infrastructure.

The benefits of procuring MBR technology at scale early in the AMP will translate to benefits from economies of scale, faster delivery, improved standardization and long-term operational value. With more than 30 years of industry experience and over 300 installations worldwide, MemCor MBR technology has established a reputation for efficiency, reliability and lower costs. DuPont Water Solutions supports water purification through a broad portfolio of innovative solutions to support the production of electricity, lithium and green hydrogen.

DD stock has lost 37.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s 11.7% decline.



DD’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

DD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While ALB and BVN sport a Zacks Rank #1 each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.41 per share, indicating a rise of 911.4% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 57.8%. ALB’s shares have soared 139.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $2.16 per share, indicating a 35.85% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 28.02%. Its shares have jumped 222.6% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.53 per share, indicating a 7.4% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters. BCPC’s shares have gained 3.6% over the past year.

