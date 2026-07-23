DDOG's Enterprise Customer Expansion Accelerates: More Growth Ahead?

Datadog’s DDOG enterprise customer base is strengthening its long-term growth trajectory by driving higher recurring revenues and deeper platform adoption. The company ended the first quarter of 2026 with approximately 4,550 customers generating more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenues (ARR), up from 3,770 a year ago. These large customers now account for nearly 90% of total ARR, highlighting the growing contribution of enterprise clients to Datadog's business.



Management also noted several seven-figure and eight-figure customer wins across industries, with many organizations replacing multiple legacy monitoring tools and expanding deployments to 10-16 Datadog products. This trend is reflected in the company's strong cross-selling performance, as 56% of customers now use four or more products, while 20% use eight or more, supporting higher customer lifetime value and durable subscription revenues.



The rapid adoption of AI is creating another growth path, with more than 6,500 customers using one or more AI integrations, representing roughly 80% of ARR. Datadog further strengthened its enterprise proposition at DASH 2026 by introducing more than 100 new AI, observability and security capabilities, including expanded Bits AI functionality and Agent Observability, which should further deepen enterprise adoption and increase wallet share.



However, the company remains dependent on continued enterprise expansion and IT spending. A slowdown in customer spending, weaker macroeconomic conditions or intensifying competition could moderate ARR growth and limit future revenue expansion. Nevertheless, Datadog's expanding enterprise footprint, strong customer retention, continuous platform innovation and the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 26.62% revenue growth in 2026 indicate that its enterprise-led growth story remains firmly intact.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Dynatrace DT and Elastic ESTC compete with Datadog in enterprise observability, where platform breadth, enterprise expansion and customer retention drive long-term growth.



Dynatrace challenges Datadog through unified AI-powered observability, deterministic AI and its DPS licensing model that drives broader adoption and consumption. The company reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 NRR of 110%, with more than 75% of ARR on its DPS licensing model and strong cross-sell potential. Dynatrace targets enterprise consolidation, autonomous operations and cloud expansion, while Datadog currently outpaces it in enterprise customer growth and retention.



Elastic competes with Datadog by combining observability, security and AI on a unified platform emphasizing consolidation and context-aware AI. The company is expanding enterprise relationships through larger multiyear commitments, $1 million-plus deals and AI-driven observability. Elastic leverages search expertise and platform consolidation to win upsell opportunities, though Datadog maintains stronger enterprise expansion and higher retention metrics.

DDOG’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of DDOG have rallied 79.9% over the past six-month period, outperforming the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of 4.8% and the Zacks broader Computer and Technology sector's growth of 12%.

DDOG’s Six-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, DDOG stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 18.16X compared with the industry’s 3.96X. DDOG has a Value Score of F.

DDOG’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.41 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days and indicating a 17.56% year-over-year increase.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Datadog stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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