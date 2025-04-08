$DDOG stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DDOG stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $198,063,652 of trading volume.

$DDOG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DDOG:

$DDOG insiders have traded $DDOG stock on the open market 178 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 178 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEXIS LE-QUOC (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 933,208 shares for an estimated $118,698,550 .

. OLIVIER POMEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 805,081 shares for an estimated $113,902,579 .

. AMIT AGARWAL has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 521,554 shares for an estimated $72,609,839 .

. DAVID M OBSTLER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 138,500 shares for an estimated $17,918,797 .

. ADAM BLITZER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 115,148 shares for an estimated $14,686,970 .

. MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 78,837 shares for an estimated $9,780,399 .

. SEAN MICHAEL WALTERS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 55,949 shares for an estimated $7,251,194 .

. SHARDUL SHAH has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 31,664 shares for an estimated $4,354,653 .

. KERRY ACOCELLA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,201 shares for an estimated $2,213,086.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DDOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 512 institutional investors add shares of $DDOG stock to their portfolio, and 356 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DDOG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DDOG in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Monness issued a "Buy" rating on 11/07/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

Wedbush issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DDOG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DDOG forecast page.

$DDOG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DDOG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DDOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $153.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $135.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $165.0 on 02/10/2025

on 02/10/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $140.0 on 01/28/2025

on 01/28/2025 Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $170.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $155.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Brian White from Monness set a target price of $155.0 on 11/07/2024

You can track data on $DDOG on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.