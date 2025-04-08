$DDOG stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DDOG stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $198,063,652 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DDOG:
$DDOG Insider Trading Activity
$DDOG insiders have traded $DDOG stock on the open market 178 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 178 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEXIS LE-QUOC (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 933,208 shares for an estimated $118,698,550.
- OLIVIER POMEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 805,081 shares for an estimated $113,902,579.
- AMIT AGARWAL has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 521,554 shares for an estimated $72,609,839.
- DAVID M OBSTLER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 138,500 shares for an estimated $17,918,797.
- ADAM BLITZER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 115,148 shares for an estimated $14,686,970.
- MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 78,837 shares for an estimated $9,780,399.
- SEAN MICHAEL WALTERS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 55,949 shares for an estimated $7,251,194.
- SHARDUL SHAH has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 31,664 shares for an estimated $4,354,653.
- KERRY ACOCELLA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,201 shares for an estimated $2,213,086.
$DDOG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 512 institutional investors add shares of $DDOG stock to their portfolio, and 356 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 4,120,217 shares (+2071.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $588,737,807
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 3,993,707 shares (+17477.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $570,660,793
- FMR LLC added 3,775,418 shares (+40.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $539,469,478
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 3,005,300 shares (+47.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $429,427,316
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 2,654,512 shares (+2804.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $379,303,219
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,097,609 shares (+90.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $299,727,350
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 1,632,870 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $233,320,794
$DDOG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DDOG in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- Monness issued a "Buy" rating on 11/07/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024
- Wedbush issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024
- UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/18/2024
$DDOG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DDOG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DDOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $153.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $135.0 on 04/07/2025
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $165.0 on 02/10/2025
- An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $140.0 on 01/28/2025
- Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $170.0 on 01/03/2025
- Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 11/08/2024
- Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $155.0 on 11/08/2024
- Brian White from Monness set a target price of $155.0 on 11/07/2024
