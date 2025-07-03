$DDOG stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DDOG stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,789,496,214 of trading volume.

$DDOG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DDOG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $DDOG stock page ):

$DDOG insiders have traded $DDOG stock on the open market 146 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 146 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OLIVIER POMEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 831,162 shares for an estimated $100,241,227 .

. ALEXIS LE-QUOC (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 808,482 shares for an estimated $95,866,231 .

. AMIT AGARWAL has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 308,225 shares for an estimated $37,064,324 .

. MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 233,990 shares for an estimated $25,168,963 .

. DAVID M OBSTLER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 132,771 shares for an estimated $16,219,322 .

. ADAM BLITZER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 81,824 shares for an estimated $9,477,338 .

. SEAN MICHAEL WALTERS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 53,283 shares for an estimated $6,169,251 .

. SHARDUL SHAH has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 39,580 shares for an estimated $4,931,492 .

. KERRY ACOCELLA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,637 shares for an estimated $1,932,598 .

. DAVID GALLOREESE (Chief People Officer) sold 10,216 shares for an estimated $1,193,647

$DDOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 505 institutional investors add shares of $DDOG stock to their portfolio, and 448 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DDOG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DDOG in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

$DDOG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DDOG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DDOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $132.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jack Andrews from Needham set a target price of $140.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $125.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $130.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $128.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Gray Powell from BTIG set a target price of $136.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $120.0 on 04/15/2025

