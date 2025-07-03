$DDOG stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DDOG stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,789,496,214 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DDOG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $DDOG stock page):
$DDOG Insider Trading Activity
$DDOG insiders have traded $DDOG stock on the open market 146 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 146 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- OLIVIER POMEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 831,162 shares for an estimated $100,241,227.
- ALEXIS LE-QUOC (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 808,482 shares for an estimated $95,866,231.
- AMIT AGARWAL has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 308,225 shares for an estimated $37,064,324.
- MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 233,990 shares for an estimated $25,168,963.
- DAVID M OBSTLER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 132,771 shares for an estimated $16,219,322.
- ADAM BLITZER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 81,824 shares for an estimated $9,477,338.
- SEAN MICHAEL WALTERS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 53,283 shares for an estimated $6,169,251.
- SHARDUL SHAH has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 39,580 shares for an estimated $4,931,492.
- KERRY ACOCELLA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,637 shares for an estimated $1,932,598.
- DAVID GALLOREESE (Chief People Officer) sold 10,216 shares for an estimated $1,193,647
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DDOG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 505 institutional investors add shares of $DDOG stock to their portfolio, and 448 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,960,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $492,131,204
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,795,642 shares (+124.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $475,775,642
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 4,241,870 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $420,835,922
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 2,889,035 shares (-31.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $286,621,162
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,695,447 shares (-60.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $267,415,296
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 2,103,838 shares (+76.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $208,721,767
- INVESCO LTD. removed 2,016,326 shares (-45.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $200,039,702
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$DDOG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DDOG in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DDOG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DDOG forecast page.
$DDOG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DDOG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DDOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $132.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jack Andrews from Needham set a target price of $140.0 on 06/12/2025
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $125.0 on 05/07/2025
- Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $130.0 on 05/07/2025
- Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $128.0 on 05/06/2025
- Brad Reback from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 05/06/2025
- Gray Powell from BTIG set a target price of $136.0 on 05/06/2025
- Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $120.0 on 04/15/2025
You can track data on $DDOG on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.