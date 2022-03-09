DDOG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $141.14, changing hands as high as $143.62 per share. Datadog Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DDOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DDOG's low point in its 52 week range is $69.73 per share, with $199.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $142.83.

