Stocks
DDD

$DDD stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 12, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$DDD stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,922,495 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $DDD:

$DDD Insider Trading Activity

$DDD insiders have traded $DDD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHARLES W HULL (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 115,971 shares for an estimated $447,648
  • JEFFREY A GRAVES (President and CEO) purchased 60,000 shares for an estimated $231,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DDD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $DDD stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DDD Government Contracts

We have seen $656,422 of award payments to $DDD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$DDD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DDD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 11/29/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DDD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DDD forecast page.

You can track data on $DDD on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

DDD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.