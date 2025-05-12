$DDD stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DDD stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,922,495 of trading volume.

$DDD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DDD:

$DDD insiders have traded $DDD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES W HULL (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 115,971 shares for an estimated $447,648

JEFFREY A GRAVES (President and CEO) purchased 60,000 shares for an estimated $231,000

$DDD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $DDD stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DDD Government Contracts

We have seen $656,422 of award payments to $DDD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$DDD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DDD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 11/29/2024

