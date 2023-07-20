DDD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.40, changing hands as low as $9.30 per share. 3D Systems Corp. shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DDD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DDD's low point in its 52 week range is $7.02 per share, with $13.5189 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.36.

