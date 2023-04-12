DDD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.76, changing hands as low as $9.70 per share. 3D Systems Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DDD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DDD's low point in its 52 week range is $7.02 per share, with $15.1399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.68.
