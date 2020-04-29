DDD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.67, changing hands as high as $9.06 per share. 3D Systems Corp. shares are currently trading up about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DDD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DDD's low point in its 52 week range is $5.20 per share, with $12.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.00.

