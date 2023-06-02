DDD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.39, changing hands as high as $9.44 per share. 3D Systems Corp. shares are currently trading up about 13.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DDD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DDD's low point in its 52 week range is $7.02 per share, with $13.5189 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.34.
