DDC Enterprise (DDC) Price Target Decreased by 70.00% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for DDC Enterprise (NYSEAM:DDC) has been revised to $9.18 / share. This is a decrease of 70.00% from the prior estimate of $30.60 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 306.19% from the latest reported closing price of $2.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in DDC Enterprise. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDC is 0.03%, an increase of 89.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 85.50% to 109K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anson Funds Management holds 64K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 703K shares , representing a decrease of 990.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDC by 95.50% over the last quarter.

Vontobel Holding holds 24K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

Ursa Fund Management holds 15K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 35.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDC by 8.12% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 89.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDC by 57.09% over the last quarter.

