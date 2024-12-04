News & Insights

DDC Enterprise appoints George Lai to Board of Directors

December 04, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

DDC Enterprise (DDC) announced that it has appointed George Lai as an independent member of the Board of Directors. George was also appointed to serve on each Committee of the Board of Directors, including the Audit Committee where he will serve as the designated financial expert and Chair. George replaces Ms. Wei Qiao who resigned from the Board on November 30, 2024. “George brings a strong background in finance and accounting to our Board, with his CFO and Board experience with other public companies,” commented Norma Chu, CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors. “George’s insights and experience will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our business strategy and build a world-class multi-brand Asian consumer food company.”

