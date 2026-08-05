DD Q2 Earnings Call Points to Faster Second-Half Growth

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto raise its full-year outlook and outline a stronger second half. Adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76. Revenues of $1.819 billion marginally beat the consensus mark of $1.818 billion.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Quote

The call centered on execution, with management linking growth and margins to pricing, productivity, commercial improvements and 80/20 simplification.

DD Raises Its 2026 Outlook

CFO Antonella Franzen raised the midpoint of full-year adjusted earnings guidance to $7.24 per share and operating EBITDA guidance to $1.76 billion. Organic sales growth is now expected to be slightly above 4%.

For the second half, Franzen projected about 6% organic growth, supported by healthcare, industrial water, aerospace and implemented pricing. She expects roughly 40% incremental margins after adjusting for price-cost effects.

The outlook assumes $90 million of pricing to remain price-cost neutral, while oil-and-gas inflation creates a 50-basis-point second-half margin headwind.

Third-quarter guidance calls for $1.835 billion in sales, $448 million in operating EBITDA and adjusted earnings of $1.80 to $1.90 per share. Currency is expected to reduce growth by about one percentage point.

DuPont Connects Growth and Execution

CEO Lori Koch described one operating system linking innovation, commercial excellence, operational excellence and 80/20. DuPont is using it to prioritize higher-value opportunities and scale successful practices.

Koch said that the innovation vitality index is about 35%, with greater emphasis shifting toward growth products. Launches include direct lithium extraction solutions, expanded biopharma offerings and products for electric vehicles and battery storage.

A Morgan Stanley analyst asked about AI-enabled selling. Koch said AI cut sales-play preparation to four weeks, while the commercial organization drove a roughly 30% win rate and $5 million to $6 million in incremental garment sales.

DD Sees Water Timing, Not Structural Weakness

Goldman Sachs and Mizuho analysts focused on Middle East water-project delays. Koch said that projects remain booked but have shifted, with more revenues expected in the fourth quarter than the third.

Water organic sales grew at a low-single-digit rate, but increased at a mid-single-digit pace outside the Middle East. Koch said that the region represents about 10% of Water sales.

DuPont now expects low-to-mid-single-digit Water growth for 2026 and high-single-digit growth in the second half. Stronger Healthcare demand is offsetting the revision and preserving the segment’s overall growth profile.

DuPont Sets Higher Productivity Goals

A Melius Research analyst asked how quickly DuPont can reach its productivity target. Koch aims to reduce cost of goods sold by 3% annually on a net basis, with that run rate achievable within 18 months.

The quarter delivered about 200 basis points of COGS reduction, contributing roughly 100 basis points to margin expansion. Koch also put cost of poor quality near 4% of sales, below a benchmark of about 5%.

The 80/20 program should add a few million dollars of EBITDA in the second half through simplification, yield improvement and better resource allocation. Koch said it should not create a material top-line headwind.

DD Pairs Buybacks With M&A Capacity

DuPont plans a $250 million third-quarter share repurchase after transaction-adjusted free cash flow conversion reached 127% in the quarter.

Franzen said full-year conversion should finish much closer to 100% than the prior 90% target. Improvements in receivables, payables and inventory supported the cash result.

A Wolfe Research analyst asked about acquisitions. Koch said that DuPont has well over $1 billion available and is evaluating Water and Healthcare targets, including packaging and contract development and manufacturing opportunities, while maintaining return discipline.

DuPont Stays Focused on Repeatable Execution

Koch’s message was that growth initiatives, productivity and portfolio focus are becoming repeatable operating disciplines. Franzen paired that posture with higher guidance and continued underlying margin momentum.

The second-half plan still depends on pricing realization, project timing and strength in healthcare, industrial water and aerospace. Management remained confident while acknowledging those execution requirements.

What DD’s Zacks Signals Say

DD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. Its Momentum Score of A indicates favorable momentum characteristics, but the Value Score of D, Growth Score of F and VGM Score of F show weaker readings across valuation, growth and the combined style profile. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Style Score complements the Zacks Rank, with A and B scores preferred. DD’s mix presents a neutral and uneven near-term signal, and the Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the reported results.

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