DD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of DuPont (Symbol: DD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.20, changing hands as high as $58.66 per share. DuPont shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DD's low point in its 52 week range is $28.33 per share, with $77.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.73. The DD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

