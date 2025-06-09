DD Adds Sterile Packaging Capacity at Costa Rica Manufacturing Plant

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD announced an expansion of its sterile packaging operations by adding manufacturing capabilities at its Heredia, Costa Rica, plant. Enabling sterile packaging production at this healthcare manufacturing facility will help serve the global medical device industry and increase its existing medical tubing operations. Expanding the facility by 16,000 square feet has also helped DD serve the Caribbean and the Americas customers better.

The facility is running on a 24/7 production schedule to support customers’ demand with its ISO certified technical, assembly and packaging standards. The new expansion has been installed with additional extrusion equipment and production lines.

This expansion marks Costa Rica's first-ever production of sterile healthcare packaging. DD is the first in Costa Rica and the Caribbean to produce fluid management and sterile packaging offerings for the medical device industry.

DD is offering full and comprehensive solutions supporting healthcare applications, such as extruded tubing and subassemblies, advanced catheter assembly, medical balloons, skin contact devices, smart wearables, additive manufacturing, laser processing, precision injection-molding, medical device fabrication, machining and sterile packaging enabled by Tyvek.

DD stock has lost 13% over the past year compared with the industry’s 24.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For the second quarter of 2025, the company projects net sales of approximately $3.2 billion, operating EBITDA of around $815 million and adjusted earnings per share of about $1.05. This outlook reflects a seasonal sequential increase in sales. However, the rise is more subdued than previously anticipated due to timing shifts from the second quarter into the first quarter within the Semiconductor Technologies business.

DD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY, Newmont Corporation NEM and Balchem Corporation BCPC. While AKZOY and NEM currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.66 per share, implying an 18.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.18 per share, indicating a 20.1% year-over-year rise.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 32.41%. NEM’s shares have gained 29.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.15 per share, indicating a rise of 31% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the rest. Its shares have gained 10.6% in the past year.

