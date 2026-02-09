DD Adds FilmTec MXP RO-8038-FF Element to its Dairy Portfolio

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD recently launched an advanced mesh-wrapped reverse osmosis solution, FilmTec MXP RO-8038-FF element. It has been designed for dairy processors who prefer mesh-wrapped technology.

The new solution is familiar to the customers and features similar dimensions to those of competitive 8038-sized elements, ensuring seamless changeover but with significant productivity gains and higher throughput.

The new element is engineered as a drop-in solution that can enable delivery of approximately 5% higher active membrane area and up to 50% greater productivity. This will ensure higher yields and efficiencies. The element will optimize the concentration of milk, whey and lactose streams, supporting higher recovery rates and less wastewater generation.

DuPont, with the introduction of the new solution, now offers two choices of reverse osmosis elements in its dairy portfolio. Customers can go for FilmTec MXP elements for improved productivity in current mesh wrapped systems and FilmTec Hypershell XP elements for improved productivity, maximum energy savings through reduced bypass, and easier handling.

The launch further broadens DuPont’s portfolio of membrane and ion exchange technologies that will support the life sciences and food industry. The company will continue to strengthen its position through an extensive range of products, technical know-how, manufacturing excellence, commitment to innovation, and global reach with cost-effective, efficient, and sustainable operations.

DD stock has lost 38.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s 13.2% decline.



DD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DD currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While CDE and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 91 cents per share, indicating a rise of 405.56% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing it in the remaining two, with an average surprise of 106.61%. CDE’s shares have soared 205% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2025 loss is pinned at 70 cents per share, indicating a 70.09% year-over-year increase. Its shares have surged 117.4% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 17 cents per share, indicating a 13.33% year-over-year increase. ASM’s shares have skyrocketed 640.8% over the past year.

