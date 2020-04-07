DCPH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: DCPH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.38, changing hands as high as $46.41 per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCPH's low point in its 52 week range is $19.88 per share, with $71.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.08.

