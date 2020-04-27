Markets
DCP Midstream's Series B Preferred Units Crosses Above 14% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRB) were yielding above the 14% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9688), with shares changing hands as low as $13.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 11.81% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DCP.PRB was trading at a 43.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 27.31% in the "Energy" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for DCP.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:

In Monday trading, DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRB) is currently off about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DCP) are down about 4.5%.

