DCP Midstream's Series B Preferred Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9688), with shares changing hands as low as $23.70 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.90% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DCP.PRB was trading at a 1.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.03% in the "Energy" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for DCP.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:

In Tuesday trading, DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRB) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DCP) are up about 0.3%.

