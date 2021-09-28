DCP Midstream Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 9/30/21, DCP Midstream LP's 7.95% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4969, payable on 10/15/21. As a percentage of DCP.PRC's recent share price of $24.95, this dividend works out to approximately 1.99%, so look for shares of DCP.PRC to trade 1.99% lower — all else being equal — when DCP.PRC shares open for trading on 9/30/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.95%, which compares to an average yield of 8.13% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCP.PRC shares, versus DCP:

Below is a dividend history chart for DCP.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4969 on DCP Midstream LP's 7.95% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:

In Tuesday trading, DCP Midstream LP's 7.95% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRC) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DCP) are down about 0.8%.

