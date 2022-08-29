DCP Midstream Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 8/31/22, DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4922, payable on 9/15/22. As a percentage of DCP.PRB's recent share price of $25.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.94%, so look for shares of DCP.PRB to trade 1.94% lower — all else being equal — when DCP.PRB shares open for trading on 8/31/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.72%, which compares to an average yield of 8.52% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCP.PRB shares, versus DCP:

Below is a dividend history chart for DCP.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4922 on DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:

In Monday trading, DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRB) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DCP) are up about 0.1%.

