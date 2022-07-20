DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) closed at $31.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.23% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.29% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DCP Midstream Partners, LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2022. On that day, DCP Midstream Partners, LP is projected to report earnings of $1.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1041.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.47 billion, up 114.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $16.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +114.47% and +54.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DCP Midstream Partners, LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DCP Midstream Partners, LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DCP Midstream Partners, LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.3 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.81, which means DCP Midstream Partners, LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

