DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) closed at $28.16, marking a -0.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 28.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 19.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.59%.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, DCP Midstream Partners, LP is projected to report earnings of $1.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1025%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.47 billion, up 114.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $16.54 billion, which would represent changes of +114.47% and +54.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DCP Midstream Partners, LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, DCP Midstream Partners, LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.41.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

