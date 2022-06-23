DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) closed the most recent trading day at $27.85, moving -1.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 18.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 7.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DCP Midstream Partners, LP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DCP Midstream Partners, LP to post earnings of $1.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1025%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.47 billion, up 114.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $16.54 billion, which would represent changes of +114.47% and +54.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DCP Midstream Partners, LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DCP Midstream Partners, LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, DCP Midstream Partners, LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14, which means DCP Midstream Partners, LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DCP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

