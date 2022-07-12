DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) closed at $28.92, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day. This change traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.49% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 16.76% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DCP Midstream Partners, LP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DCP Midstream Partners, LP to post earnings of $1.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1025%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.47 billion, up 114.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $16.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +114.47% and +54.44%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DCP Midstream Partners, LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DCP Midstream Partners, LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, DCP Midstream Partners, LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.54.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

