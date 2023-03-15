DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) closed at $41.69, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 8.43%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.06%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DCP Midstream Partners, LP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DCP Midstream Partners, LP to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.94 billion, down 42.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.48 per share and revenue of $7.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.26% and -50.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DCP Midstream Partners, LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.54% lower. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DCP Midstream Partners, LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.73.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

