DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) closed at $29.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 21.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 14.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DCP Midstream Partners, LP to post earnings of $1.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1025%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.47 billion, up 114.19% from the prior-year quarter.

DCP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $16.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +114.47% and +54.44%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DCP Midstream Partners, LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DCP Midstream Partners, LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.14.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DCP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.