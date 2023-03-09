DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) closed at $41.72, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.85% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.22% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DCP Midstream Partners, LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DCP Midstream Partners, LP is projected to report earnings of $1.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.94 billion, down 42.65% from the year-ago period.

DCP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $7.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.61% and -50.82%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DCP Midstream Partners, LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.25% higher. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, DCP Midstream Partners, LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.63, which means DCP Midstream Partners, LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.