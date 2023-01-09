DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Soars 6.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) shares ended the last trading session 6.7% higher at $41.95. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.9% gain over the past four weeks.

DCP Midstream Partners’ shares rallied on the last trading day. The bullishness could be attributed to the partnership’s business model designed to earn stable fee-based revenues from key midstream assets that are being utilized by customers. Also, the partnership’s ability to generate strong free cash flows going forward has driven the stock price.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +27.7%. Revenues are expected to be $2.03 billion, down 41.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For DCP Midstream Partners, LP, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on DCP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

DCP Midstream Partners, LP is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.2% higher at $55.73. CQP has returned -5.3% in the past month.

For Cheniere Energy Partners, LP , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.9% over the past month to $1.74. This represents a change of +87.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Cheniere Energy Partners, LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.