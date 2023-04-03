DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) closed the most recent trading day at $41.82, moving +0.24% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had 0% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.64% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DCP Midstream Partners, LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, up 7.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.94 billion, down 42.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.39 per share and revenue of $7.37 billion, which would represent changes of -17.94% and -50.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DCP Midstream Partners, LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.52% lower. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note DCP Midstream Partners, LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.4, which means DCP Midstream Partners, LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

