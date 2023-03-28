DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) closed the most recent trading day at $41.71, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.38% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.61% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DCP Midstream Partners, LP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.94 billion, down 42.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.39 per share and revenue of $7.37 billion, which would represent changes of -17.94% and -50.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DCP Midstream Partners, LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.52% lower. DCP Midstream Partners, LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note DCP Midstream Partners, LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.06.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

